Blanchard Elementary marks one year anniversary of fire

All Blanchard teachers and staff members wore special T-shirts, marking the one year anniversary of the fire.

One year later, everyone at Blanchard is settled back into their daily routines.

It's been a year of challenges and accomplishments for the students and staff at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau.

One year ago on Dec. 6, 2011, fire broke out at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau

It damaged a work room and several classrooms.

You may recall, the fire forced everyone out of the building and into makeshift classrooms at Lynwood Baptist Church for nearly two months.

Principal Dr. Barbara Kohlfeld calls the whole ordeal a real blessing.

"They did not miss a beat from the first day," said Dr. Kohlfeld. "It was hard to tell that that wasn't their permanent location. And they went on to do really well on the MAP test and excel academically the way they've done in the past. I just think that we all learned a lot about how you can overcome anything when you have each other."



