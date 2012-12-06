Blanchard Elementary marks one year anniversary of fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Blanchard Elementary marks one year anniversary of fire

One year later, everyone at Blanchard is settled back into their daily routines. One year later, everyone at Blanchard is settled back into their daily routines.
All Blanchard teachers and staff members wore special T-shirts, marking the one year anniversary of the fire. All Blanchard teachers and staff members wore special T-shirts, marking the one year anniversary of the fire.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

It's been a year of challenges and accomplishments for the students and staff at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau.

One year ago on Dec. 6, 2011, fire broke out at Blanchard Elementary in Cape Girardeau

It damaged a work room and several classrooms.

One year later, everyone at Blanchard is settled back into their daily routines.

You may recall, the fire forced everyone out of the building and into makeshift classrooms at Lynwood Baptist Church for nearly two months.

Principal Dr. Barbara Kohlfeld calls the whole ordeal a real blessing.

"They did not miss a beat from the first day," said Dr. Kohlfeld. "It was hard to tell that that wasn't their permanent location. And they went on to do really well on the MAP test and excel academically the way they've done in the past. I just think that we all learned a lot about how you can overcome anything when you have each other."

All Blanchard teachers and staff members wore special T-shirts, marking the one year anniversary of the fire.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:10:35 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly