Budget concerns in Jefferson County after detainees removed

The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.
The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.
Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.
Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming.
A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming.
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.
Officials reported that an explosion in southwest Austin injured two men in their 20s who were hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening.