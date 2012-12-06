17 year old killed in crash with log truck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

17 year old killed in crash with log truck

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) -

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash with a log truck Thursday morning near Mayfield.

The crash happened at the intersection of KY 121 and KY 1276/Key Bottom Road just north of Mayfield.

Kim Fortner, 17, was driving Thursday morning with her 14-year-old sister Julia when their passenger vehicle crashed with a log truck on KY 121 near mile point 10.8, according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.

Kim died in the crash. She was a senior at Graves County High School.

Julia is a freshman at Graves County High School. She was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center and was in stable condition Thursday.

The driver of the log truck was not injured.

