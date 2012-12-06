17 year old killed in crash with log truck

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash with a log truck Thursday morning near Mayfield.

The crash happened at the intersection of KY 121 and KY 1276/Key Bottom Road just north of Mayfield.

Kim Fortner, 17, was driving Thursday morning with her 14-year-old sister Julia when their passenger vehicle crashed with a log truck on KY 121 near mile point 10.8, according to Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.



Kim died in the crash. She was a senior at Graves County High School.

Julia is a freshman at Graves County High School. She was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center and was in stable condition Thursday.



The driver of the log truck was not injured.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.