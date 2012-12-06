Sheriff: Possible meth lab in deadly fire that killed boys - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: Possible meth lab in deadly fire that killed boys

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 1.
Community members have placed two crosses with stuffed animals and blue balloons at the site of the fire.
BUNKER, MO (KFVS) -

The Reynolds County Sheriff says there was a possible methamphetamine lab in the home where two young brothers died in a fire early Dec. 1.

The Reynolds' County Sheriff's Office is looking for two persons of interest in the case who have left the state.

Deputies are looking for Josh May nard and Allen Glasgow.

Three-month-old JJ Piatt and his 2-year-old brother, Charlie died in the fire.

According to Coroner Jeff McSpadden, the fire happened at a home off of Highway 72.

Volner says the woman was babysitting the two brothers that died. The surviving children were treated for burns and smoke inhalation. No word on their specific conditions.

Community members say they are shaken up by this tragedy.

"They died in a fire that was caused by someone cooking methamphetamine," said Ronda Ashlock-Piatt, the two boys' mother. "Anybody that has any kind of information, I beg you to please contact the Reynolds County Sheriff's Department so I can put my babies to rest."

Sheriff Volner says the babysitter was interviewed and is not in custody.

Maynard and Glasgow were not in the home at the time of the fire.

If you have any information concerning this fire or the whereabouts of Josh Maynard or Allen Glasgow, contact the Reynolds County Sheriff's Office at (573)648-2491.

So far the sheriff's office has interviewed more than 20 people and has more than 250 man-hours involved in the investigation of this deadly fire.

