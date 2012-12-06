New Madrid man arrested on theft, drug charges

A New Madrid man was arrested after he police say he was found in possession of stolen merchandise and narcotics.

Aaron Kaleb Polk, 23, of New Madrid is charged with Receiving stolen property class c felony and Possession of a controlled substance class c felony.

It happened after a maintenance worker for the Thrifty Inn located security devices, that are commonly used on new electronics, in the parking lot area, next to a vehicle.

Officers investigated and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle Officers recovered over $2000 in stolen electronics from the Sikeston Wal-Mart.

During the search Officers discovered narcotics on the suspect, Aaron Polk.

Polk was taken to the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

