Crash, spill on I-55 snarls traffic

One northbound lane of Interstate 55 remained shut down as of 5 p.m. Thursday in New Madrid County at the 64 mile marker after semi with two trailers crashed into a pickup truck in the southbound lanes.



According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup truck was doing some construction work in the median of I-55 and pulled into the path of the semi truck around 10:15 a.m.

As of 5 p.m., crews were still in the process of cleaning up the mess.

The semi truck was carrying refined soybean oil, which spilled all over the road and median.

The semi was also carrying four 55 gallon drums of isopropanol ammonium with is a flammable alcohol-based chemical.

Nothing has been compromised. There were no vapors present. However, crews on the scene are treated it as a hazardous situation.



Containers of white latex paint also spilled from the truck.



The driver of the semi, Michael L. Rutland, 40, of Willis, Texas was airlifted to a Cape Girardeau hospital with moderate injuries.

Randall Wehmeyer, 46, of Bland, Mo. was not injured.

According to the Highway Patrol, both men were not wearing seat belts.

The Sikeston Fire Department sent its hazmat trailer, and the regional hazmat team responded.

The Department of Natural Resources helped clean up the spill.

The Missouri Highway Patrol continues to investigate this crash.



