Johnston City man will spend a decade behind bars for DUI - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Johnston City man will spend a decade behind bars for DUI

MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Johnston City man will spend a decade in prison on charges of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence.

A Williamson County Judge handed down the sentence Wednesday. A jury found Jack Cobb, Jr. guilty of aggravated DUI and aggravated driving while license revoked this summer.

A judge sentenced Cobb to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on the DUI charge, and an additional three year term for driving while revoked. The sentences will run consecutively, adding up to ten years in prison.

Cobb was arrested in January by the Williamson County Sheriff's Department.

