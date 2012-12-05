CASA Playhouses helping kids in Williamson County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CASA Playhouses helping kids in Williamson County

MARION, IL (KFVS) -

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois holiday tradition continues this year with a whole new set of CASA Playhouses at the Star Center Mall in Marion.

Each year high schools in Williamson County and John A. Logan build a playhouse created from their own designs.

And this years batch of playhouses range from a Candy Corner, built by Carterville High School to a Yellow Submarine, built by Herrin High School.

All that's required of the schools, is that once the playhouse is built that they donate to CASA of Williamson County to be raffled off during the holidays. The organization uses the funds to help out kids who are in protective custody in Williamson County.

"I think it's pretty amazing that you can get a raffle ticket for a couple of dollars, with all the money going to a good cause," said Dana Tanner of Harrisburg. "And then some lucky kids going to get this amazing playhouse. There's several varieties here to choose from."

If you'd like to try your luck at winning one of the amazing playhouses, you'd better get a move on. Because the raffle sales end on December 22.

