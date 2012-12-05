Jefferson County forced to juggle budget over ICE detainees - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jefferson County forced to juggle budget over ICE detainees

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Jefferson County Illinois leaders say a decision by a federal government agency forced them to scramble to balance their budget.

County board Chairman Robert White says the Immigration Customs Enforcement agency removed prisoners from the county detention facility.

White says ICE has been conducting audits over the past six months.

White says during the medical audit, ICE officials noticed deficiencies concerning documentation on several medical records and started investigating.

White went on to say ICE became concerned with the county's ability to provide medical care to detainees. So the agency started pulling detainees from the detention facility Sunday.

Now, White says the board needs to make drastic changes to the budget, which might include staff reductions.

He goes on to say the county hasn't lost the contract with ICE, but the county must make changes in medical coverage before they can house ICE detainees, and get paid for it, in the future.

