Heartland woman wants justice after alleged assault - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland woman wants justice after alleged assault

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A Heartland woman wants justice after Cape Girardeau police confirm she was assaulted in the women's bathroom at a local bar.

Cape Girardeau police say three women and one man assaulted Jennifer Wade Saturday evening in the women's bathroom at Rumor's in downtown cape.

"Before I knew it, the guy pushed me down and the women started kicking me," Wade said. "I don't remember much after that."

She says it all started when she asked the man in the bathroom to leave.

"I was in pain from my nose all the way down my back," Wade said. "I have a broken nose and a slight concussion."

The injuries have kept Wade out of work all this week.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

