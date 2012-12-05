77-year-old woman in Ripley Co. found after missing for several - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

77-year-old woman in Ripley Co. found after missing for several hours

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Ripley County woman was found around 2 a.m. Wednesday after her daughter reported her missing for several hours.

According to authorities, the 77-year-old woman suffers from Alzheimer's and walked away from home.

Her daughter lives next door and says she went to take her mom dinner and found her missing. They called authorities at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A search team gathered, about 50 or so people, including local community members, Ripley County Sheriff, Highway Patrol and a helicopter from Jefferson City.

The woman was found around 2 a.m. standing in a creed bed. Authorities say she was very cold and was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital for a check-up.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

