Murphysboro police warn of possible 'scam'

The Murphysboro Police Department warns people in town of two people going to different businesses and asking for donations.

Two people have been going to area shopping centers and hospital parking lots asking unsuspecting patrons leaving stores for cash.

They give different stories about the death of a family member, the husband of the woman recently being deployed, and her being stranded in the area.

The woman asks for cash. Police say someone has even used a nearby ATM to withdraw money to give to her.

The two have been in Herrin, Marion, Christopher, and West Frankfort.

The woman is described as a white female, about 24 years old, 5'2", 170 pounds with brown hair.

The man is described as a black male, about 40 years old, 6'2" and 160 pounds.

Citizens are warned about the possibility of people trying to scam others out of money during this time of year.

