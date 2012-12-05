Miner police look for robbery suspect - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Miner police look for robbery suspect

MINER, MO (KFVS) -

Miner Police are investigating a robbery that happened in the parking lot of the Drury Inn Hotel Monday night.

It happened at 8:37 p.m.

Officers found a the victim with moderate injuries from a physical confrontation with the suspect.

The victim told police the suspect took his wallet and left in a car.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6'2, 40 years old with thin facial hair, and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The suspect left in a black newer model compact size vehicle. There is no license plate information.

According to Miner Police, the suspect was last seen leaving the area eastbound on US Highway 62.

The victim was later treated and released for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miner Police Department at 573-471-8568.

