Memphis man wins $4.2 million after buying lotto ticket in Marston

Bill Gano, 51, of Memphis won the largest Lotto jackpot of the year.

A Memphis man won $4.2 million after buying a Missouri Lotto ticket in Marston.

Bill Gano, 51, of Memphis won the largest Lotto jackpot of the year.

The industrial sales representative started calling on a power plant in Marston six months ago. He bought a Quick Pick ticket at Pilot Travel Centers.

Gano didn't check his ticket for more than a week since after the Nov. 14 drawing.



He does not plan to retire early.



"I thought about quitting my job," he teased. "But I can't, because I own my own company, and I love my job."

The father-of-two didn't initially share the news with his daughters.

Gano told his eldest daughter, Lauren, who was home from college on break, that he wanted her to accompany him to a work event. The fictitious business meeting was a ploy to entice her to make the trip from Tennessee to Missouri.

When Bill and Lauren arrived at Pilot Travel Centers today at 1 p.m., they were greeted by Missouri Lottery officials waiting to award Gano with a ceremonial check.

Gano plan to take care of family obligations first by paying off his mother's mortgage.

He also wants to help others who need help through his church or other means.



The Pilot Travel Centers received a $5,000 incentive for selling the winning ticket.

Lotto jackpot winners can either receive their prize in one lump-sum payment, which is half of the advertised jackpot, or winners can take their prize as an annuity, which would spread out the prize in 25 annual payments.

Gano elected to receive his winnings in one lump sum, amounting to $2.1 million before taxes.

Gano is the 351st Missouri Lottery-made millionaire and the 215th Missouri Lotto jackpot winner since sales began in 1986, according to the Missouri Lottery.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.