Log splitter stolen from Cape Girardeau Orscheln

Cape Girardeau police are investigating the theft of a log splitter from the Orscheln Farm and Home store.

Orscheln reported a fence was cut, but nothing was known missing on Nov. 28.

Then, on Dec. 3 Orscheln reported a log splitter was missing from the fenced lot and it was believed to have been taken at the time the fence was cut.

No suspects are in custody.

The case is still under investigation.

