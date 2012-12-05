Buses head to Springfield, IL to protest closures

Southern Illinoisans who oppose Gov. Pat Quinn's plans to close area facilities are taking their voices to the state capitol.

A protest rally will coincide with state legislature's veto session on Wednesday, December 5. Officials will also gather outside the governor's office for a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

There they will address concerns about the impact the closures will have on the region's economy.

As reported, Gov. Quinn plans to close the Tamms Correctional Center and Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro in order to balance the state's budget.

The group will travel by bus, leaving from Centralia at 8 a.m. with a return from Springfield scheduled at 4 p.m.

Organizers are asking for a $20 donation from anyone who rides to offset the cost of bus rentals.

For more information call 618-533-7623.

