Buses head to Springfield, IL to protest closures - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Buses head to Springfield, IL to protest closures

Michale Johnson, Producer
Connect
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Southern Illinoisans who oppose Gov. Pat Quinn's plans to close area facilities are taking their voices to the state capitol.

A protest rally will coincide with state legislature's veto session on Wednesday, December 5. Officials will also gather outside the governor's office for a news conference at 11:30 a.m.           

There they will address concerns about the impact the closures will have on the region's economy.

As reported, Gov. Quinn plans to close the Tamms Correctional Center and Illinois Youth Center in Murphysboro in order to balance the state's budget.

The group will travel by bus, leaving from Centralia at 8 a.m. with a return from Springfield scheduled at 4 p.m.

Organizers are asking for a $20 donation from anyone who rides to offset the cost of bus rentals.

For more information call 618-533-7623.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:10:35 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly