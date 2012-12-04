Jackson man remembers service on legendary USS Enterprise

The world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was retired from active service on Saturday, temporarily reducing the number of carriers in the U.S. fleet to 10 until 2015.

Lin Klob of Jackson, Mo. was on the ship when it was first commissioned.

"It was quite a ship," Klob said. "I used to watch the planes land and take off."

Klob says it was a tough life but he would do it all over again.

"It's better for a single guy, but I enjoyed it," Klob said.

The USS Enterprise ended its notable 51 year career during a ceremony at its home port at Naval Station Norfolk, where thousands of former crew members, ship builders and their families lined a pier to bid farewell to one of the most decorated ships in the Navy.