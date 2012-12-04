3 men accused of burglary, arson of home of man in nursing home

Three men were arrested on arson charges after a home was burglarized and set on fire in Senath.

Senath Police Chief Omar Karnes says firefighters were called to a house at 404 Maple Street on Nov. 1.

The flames scorched the house and left only burned up debris.

The home was unoccupied at the time, but still had belongings inside owned by a man who was staying at a nursing home.

Karnes says three men from Senath went inside the home and stole some items before setting it on fire.

Damion Snodgrass, 19, Todd Holtsclaw, 18, and Bryan Holtsclaw, 20, face charges of burglary 2nd degree and arson 2nd degree.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.