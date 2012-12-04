3 men accused of burglary, arson of home of man in nursing home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 men accused of burglary, arson of home of man in nursing home

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Senath Police Chief Omar Karnes) (Source: Senath Police Chief Omar Karnes)
SENATH, MO (KFVS) -

Three men were arrested on arson charges after a home was burglarized and set on fire in Senath.

Senath Police Chief Omar Karnes says firefighters were called to a house at 404 Maple Street on Nov. 1.

The flames scorched the house and left only burned up debris.

The home was unoccupied at the time, but still had belongings inside owned by a man who was staying at a nursing home.

Karnes says three men from Senath went inside the home and stole some items before setting it on fire.

Damion Snodgrass, 19, Todd Holtsclaw, 18, and Bryan Holtsclaw, 20, face charges of burglary 2nd degree and arson 2nd degree.

