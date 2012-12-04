Fruitland Red Cross volunteer returns from Hurricane Sandy help

Quite a few volunteers from the Heartland headed east to help victims of Superstorm Sandy.

Some of them are home now, including Margaret Makins of Fruitland.

Makins spent 32 days in New Jersey working for the Red Cross, including Thanksgiving day.

While there, she served many meals, snacks and supplies to storm victims.

This kind of thing is nothing new to Makins. She's an experienced volunteer.

"I've been on about 11 disaster operations," Makins said. "Everyone of them are different. Each one very rewarding. I feel really blessed to have the opportunity to go on behalf of the Red Cross to help those you are in need."

Besides food, Makins also helped provide victims with things like water, blankets, hygiene products and cleaning kits.

