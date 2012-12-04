Firearms deer hunting totals in Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Firearms deer hunting totals in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports hunters checked 15,136 deer during Missouri's antlerless deer season Nov. 21 through Dec. 2.

This year's antlerless harvest increased by 697 deer, a gain of about 5 percent over last year.

Top harvest counties for the antlerless season were Camden with 553 deer checked, Benton with 518, and Callaway with 491.

Two portions of Missouri's firearms deer season remain. The alternative-methods portion runs from Dec. 15 through 25, and the late youth portion is Dec. 29 and 30.

MDC estimates Missouri's annual harvest of approximately 300,000 deer by firearms and archery hunters yields more than 10 million pounds of venison.

Hunters donate more than 300,000 pounds of venison annually to local food banks and other charities through the Share the Harvest program.

