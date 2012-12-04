2 persons of interest in shooting arrested in Ky.

Kentucky State Police arrested two people Illinois State Police call dangerous persons of interest after a shooting near the Lake of Egypt area.



John Cunningham and Janet Cunningham were arrested a truck stop in Morton Gap, Ky. around 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Cunninghams were wanted by Illinois authorities for aggravated battery, armed robbery and vehicle theft.

According to Kentucky State Police, the couple was found at the truck stop inside the stolen vehicle.

Illinois State Police says the couple was found sleeping in the truck after police had searched locations in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

According to ISP, the Cunninghams, both convicted felons, are persons of interest in the shooting and are being held on Johnson County charges of aggravate vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. They say additional charges are pending.

A shooting was reported in Johnson County on Dec. 3.

Illinois State Police were looking for two persons of interest believed to be involved in the shooting of a male victim, who has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The two persons of interest had fled the scene.



Illinois State Police and local law enforcement were looking for John L. Cunningham, 41, and Janet S. Cunningham, 43, of Windsor, Illinois.

Police were also looking for a stolen 1988 Gray Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a black topper and IL Registration of 38392W.

They were believed to be armed and dangerous.

