Elderly woman killed after car crashes down embankment

An elderly woman who was reported missing was found dead after her car went down an embankment.

Search crews had been looking for 88-year-old Mildred Croft since around 6:30 Monday night.

Kentucky State Police say the Livingston County Rescue Squad found her Tuesday morning.

Croft left her home and traveled east on Ditney Road when she failed to negotiate a curve.

Her car traveled down a 20-foot embankment, and no one could see it from the road.

The Livingston County coroner told KSP it appears Croft had a massive heart attack just before the wreck with caused her to crash.

Police believe the crash happened sometime after 4 p.m. Monday.



