Elderly woman killed after car crashes down embankment

Mildred Croft (Source: KSP) Mildred Croft (Source: KSP)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An elderly woman who was reported missing was found dead after her car went down an embankment.

Search crews had been looking for 88-year-old Mildred Croft since around 6:30 Monday night.

Kentucky State Police say the Livingston County Rescue Squad found her Tuesday morning.

Croft left her home and traveled east on Ditney Road when she failed to negotiate a curve.

Her car traveled down a 20-foot embankment, and no one could see it from the road.

The Livingston County coroner told KSP it appears Croft had a massive heart attack just before the wreck with caused her to crash.

Police believe the crash happened sometime after 4 p.m. Monday.

