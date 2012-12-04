Former daycare operator pleads guilty to selling drugs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former daycare operator pleads guilty to selling drugs

Keisha McReynolds Keisha McReynolds

A former Cape Girardeau daycare operator accused of selling drugs has changed her plea.

Officials say 37-year-old Keisha McReynolds is now pleading guilty to selling narcotics to an undercover officer at the daycare she operated.

She'd previously pleaded not guilty.

Under a plea deal, she could do several months in jail or be released on shock probation.

McReynolds operated Beautiful Beginnings Childcare on Hopper Road in Cape.

Police say she sold the drugs to the officer at the daycare center in September.

At the time, state officials said they had already been monitoring the daycare for other violations.

