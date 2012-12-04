Baby, woman injured in rollover crash

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a rollover crash just west of Walmart Tuesday morning.

A pickup truck rolled over on Route K.

Amanda Gadberry, 26, of Patton was driving a 1998 Chevy pickup when it went off the road and rolled over.

A 2 month old and 50-year-old John Johnson of Patton were passengers in the truck.

Gadberry and the baby were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone one in the truck had on a seatbelt.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.