Does it Work Wednesday: Perfect Tortilla Pan - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Does it Work Wednesday: Perfect Tortilla Pan

Eddie Adkisson says, "I really think this is an 'A'." Eddie Adkisson says, "I really think this is an 'A'."
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

Makers of the Perfect Tortilla Pan set have many convinced this is the way to eat tacos, and so much more, with these bowl-sized creations.

Eddie Adkisson is willing to see if this product has enough crunch to pass our Does it Work test.

"This is just too easy," he said.

It's very simple to place in soft tortilla shells. We meet in the middle and set the oven timer for eight minutes.

"Now, I wonder how hot these are?"

Not too bad and it's not too hard to pop the shells out of the tins either.

"Perfect!"

Eddie starts stuffing the shells. We found one pound of ground beef easily filled the four tortilla pans.  We load them up, too, just to see if these shells can really handle all the fix-ins, like the box shows.

Taste test time now! Winner, winner, tortilla dinner!

"It's everything I think they've advertised."

It doesn't take long to cook. It's easy to clean, and these pans don't take up much space. Plus, you get four for $10. We think these pans could put some new flavor into your tried and true tacos!

"I really think this is an 'A'."

Could it be--the Perfect Tortilla Pan is perfect?  Perhaps. It easily aces this Does it Work test.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Does it Work WednesdayMore>>

  • Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Toy Testers: Crayola Story by Me

    Friday, November 17 2017 7:11 PM EST2017-11-18 00:11:21 GMT

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

    Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.

  • Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Toy Tester: Crazy Aaron's Thinking Putty

    Wednesday, November 15 2017 5:54 PM EST2017-11-15 22:54:02 GMT

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

    Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.

  • Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Toy Testers: Fingerlings baby monkeys

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:56 PM EST2017-11-14 22:56:51 GMT
    (Source: Wowwee)(Source: Wowwee)

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.

    •   
Powered by Frankly