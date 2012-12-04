Does it Work Wednesday: Perfect Tortilla Pan

Eddie Adkisson says, "I really think this is an 'A'."

Makers of the Perfect Tortilla Pan set have many convinced this is the way to eat tacos, and so much more, with these bowl-sized creations.

Eddie Adkisson is willing to see if this product has enough crunch to pass our Does it Work test.

"This is just too easy," he said.

It's very simple to place in soft tortilla shells. We meet in the middle and set the oven timer for eight minutes.

"Now, I wonder how hot these are?"

Not too bad and it's not too hard to pop the shells out of the tins either.

"Perfect!"

Eddie starts stuffing the shells. We found one pound of ground beef easily filled the four tortilla pans. We load them up, too, just to see if these shells can really handle all the fix-ins, like the box shows.

Taste test time now! Winner, winner, tortilla dinner!

"It's everything I think they've advertised."

It doesn't take long to cook. It's easy to clean, and these pans don't take up much space. Plus, you get four for $10. We think these pans could put some new flavor into your tried and true tacos!



"I really think this is an 'A'."

Could it be--the Perfect Tortilla Pan is perfect? Perhaps. It easily aces this Does it Work test.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.