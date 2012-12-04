100 kids shop with heroes - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

100 kids shop with heroes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

One hundred kids from Cape Girardeau and Scott counties rushed through aisles filled with toys on Tuesday morning for the annual Shop with a Hero event at Wal-Mart in Cape.

Local law enforcement, firefighters, and first responders took the kids through the store with $50 to spend on Christmas gifts for themselves or family.

"It's so great to see the smiles on their faces," said event coordinator Valerie Wondrick.  "These are kids that may not have had Christmas if not for this."

Law enforcement says they also benefited from the event.

"It allows kids to see us in a different light," said Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter. "We get to build a better relationship with the kids in our community."

Tuesday's event was the largest in the 21 years of the program.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

