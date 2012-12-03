sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

H.S. Basketball Scores for 12/03

Here are your Heartland high school basketball scores for Monday, Dec. 3:

Boys SEMO Conference Tournament at Sikeston:

(4) Jackson-- 59

(5) Notre Dame-- 64

(2) Sikeston-- 78

(7) Poplar Bluff-- 53

(1) Charleston-- 74

(8) Dexter-- 23

Girls Basketball

Cape Central-- 63

Ste. Genevieve--46

Lady Devils Invitational at Chaffee

(4) Scott City-- 39

(5) Sikeston-- 33

(1) Woodland-- 52

(8) Oran-- 37

(2) Delta-- 32

(7) East Prairie-- 38

