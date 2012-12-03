Bryer Leaves SIU

Southern Illinois sophomore Antonio Bryer has left the Saluki Basketball team due to personal reasons, head coach Barry Hinson announced on Monday.

It comes a little more than a week after Bryer was suspended from the Nov. 24 game at Saint Louis after an on-court scuffle at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Nov. 20.

Bryer started in three of the four games he played this season and averaged 5 points and 2 rebounds per game.

