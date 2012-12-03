Bryer Leaves SIU

Southern Illinois sophomore Antonio Bryer has left the Saluki Basketball team due to personal reasons, head coach Barry Hinson announced on Monday.
It comes a little more than a week after Bryer was suspended from the Nov. 24 game at Saint Louis after an on-court scuffle at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville on Nov. 20.
Bryer started in three of the four games he played this season and averaged 5 points and 2 rebounds per game.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
