Mother remembers her 2 young boys killed in fire, names released

It's a heart-breaking loss for one family and the community of Bunker.

A house fire Saturday claimed the lives of two little boys, ages three months and two years.

Now, the town of 400 is coming together to remember the two.

Ronda Ashlock-Piatt says the fire took her two baby boys, Charlie and JJ. She says the support she has received as been overwhelming.

"I want to thank everyone, family, friends, and strangers," Ashlock-Piatt said. "My babies are in heaven."

Ashlock-Piatt says if anyone has any information on the cause of the fire to please call the Reynolds County Sheriff's Department.

Bunker residents describe themselves as a community that takes care of one another.

They are raising money to help future burn victims.



"You know it was a tragic deal," said Bunker Fire Chief Dennis Parker. "Two lives snuffed out. it's just very tragic."

It's important for all of us to come together as a community in this tragic loss," said Bunker Mayor Gary Conway Jr. "We all need to heal from this situation. It's just a good way for the community to get back on its feet and get on with their lives."

Community members have placed two crosses with stuffed animals and blue balloons at the site of the fire.



"I know we're just a small community, but I mean this is probably one of the best communities in the country," Mayor Conway said. "I mean, we all come together in tragic situations and stuff. It's just a wonderful community."

The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

The community held a candlelight vigil Monday night in honor of the boys.

