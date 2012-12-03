3 arrested after 15 pounds of high grade marijuana found

Three people were arrested in a marijuana sting in Weakley County.

Thomas Eugene Wilson, 62, of Goldendale, Wash. was arrested on a charge of possession of SCVI marijuana with intent.

Agents with the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force found Wilson with about 15 pounds of high grade marijuana with a street value of $37,500. Police say Wilson was selling the marijuana at $2,500 a pound, according to Union City Police.



Agents conducted surveillance at a home where Wilson was supposed to make a delivery and stopped Wilson just before he arrived at the location.

Wilson was taken to the Weakley County Jail.

Agents recovered the marijuana along with $6,000 in cash.

Kyle D. Adkins, 29, and Laurie M. Dyer, 35 of 4296 Ralph Puckett Road in South Fulton were charged with possession of SCHVI marijuana with intent to sell or distribute after agents seized four pounds of marijuana.

Adkins and Dyer were taken to the Obion County Jail.

Several people who arrived at the South Fulton home to allegedly purchase marijuana from Adkins and Dyer were detained throughout the investigation.

Agent seized several vehicles, and thousands of dollars.

The investigation is ongoing.

