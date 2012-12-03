Traffic stop leads to prescription drug arrest - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Traffic stop leads to prescription drug arrest

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
FULTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Mississippi man was arrested early Saturday morning after a traffic stop and vehicle search found prescription drugs without a prescription.

Jackie J. White, 43, of Randolph, Mississippi is charged with four counts of prescription controlled substance not in the proper container, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

White bonded out of his $650 cash bond on Dec. 2.

White's vehicle was stopped on State Route 1282 in the lower bottom area around 12:55 a.m. on Dec. 1.

A K-9 searched the perimeter of the vehicle. The deputy found a large quantity of various types of prescription medications in the vehicle that were not in proper containers.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.

