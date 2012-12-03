Traffic stop leads to prescription drug arrest

A Mississippi man was arrested early Saturday morning after a traffic stop and vehicle search found prescription drugs without a prescription.

Jackie J. White, 43, of Randolph, Mississippi is charged with four counts of prescription controlled substance not in the proper container, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

White bonded out of his $650 cash bond on Dec. 2.

White's vehicle was stopped on State Route 1282 in the lower bottom area around 12:55 a.m. on Dec. 1.



A K-9 searched the perimeter of the vehicle. The deputy found a large quantity of various types of prescription medications in the vehicle that were not in proper containers.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.