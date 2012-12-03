Community comes together for 2 month old with liver disease - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Community comes together for 2 month old with liver disease

The school, community, and churches, organized a prayer service Sunday. It was attended by more than 100 people.
HAYTI, MO (KFVS) -

On December 1, 2012, Trey and Meghan Rackley received news that their 2-month-old daughter, Annistyn Rackley, was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a serious liver disease.

The condition affects one in 18,000 babies.

She will have surgery Tuesday and it's very likely she will need a transplant.

Her mother Meghan is a teacher at Wallace Elementary in Hayti. So between the school, the community, and churches, they organized a prayer service Sunday. It was attended by more than 100 people.

Now the community is pulling together to raise funds. Family friends say it means a lot to them because they feel Annistyn could be anybody's little girl.

The family is at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis awaiting surgery for the baby girl. The physician on staff informed them that even if the surgery is successful, there is a 70% chance that a liver transplant will be needed later in life.

With this news, family and friends came together and formed a group on Facebook, Prayers for Annistyn Kate Rackley. This group is a place for people from all over to post their prayers for this young couple and baby Annistyn.

Many have come together to help raise money for Annistyn's medical bills. Bake sales and auctions have already been set up to raise money.

A bank account for donations at First State Community Bank in Hayti, Missouri is also in place. There is a fund set up at First State Community Bank, in Hayti, Missouri. Checks can be made out to Meghan or AnnistynRackley and mailed to P.O. Box 532, Hayti MO, 63851.

The group is in need of baked goods for its bake sale, Saturday December 8 at Temple Baptist Church in Caruthersville, Missouri.

Items can be donated to be auctioned off to help raise money. Those interested in donating can contact Allie Hall at (573) 479-9986 or Terrie Dale at (573) 724-9548. You can also contact Allie Hall by email at alliehall4@hotmail.com. For convenience, all donations can be picked up by Allie Hall or Terrie Dale. You may also contact Brandon Smith at the Pemiscot County Courthouse for donations as well or call (573) 359-5449.

