Shawnee National Forest announces seasonal closures

The Shawnee National Forest is closing some recreation sites, roads and wilderness trails for the winter season.

There is a seasonal wilderness trail restriction prohibiting stock use between December 1, 2012 and March 31, 2013 that includes: the Lusk Creek, Garden of the Gods and Bay Creek Wildernesses. These restrictions are necessary to protect wilderness resources, according to the Shawnee National Forest.



Campgrounds will also be closing for the season on December 15, 2012. These include Red Bud Campground at Bell Smith Springs, Pine Ridge Campground at Pounds Hollow, Pine Hills and Johnson Creek Campgrounds. All of these sites except Pine Ridge Campground at Pounds Hollow are scheduled to reopen March 15, 2013. Pine Ridge Campground is scheduled to reopen April 1, 2013.

Pharaoh Campground at Garden of the Gods, Oak Point Campground at Lake Glendale and Camp Cadiz are open year-round.

Millstone Bluff Archeological Area will also seasonally close December 15, 2012, through March 15, 2013.

Seasonal road closures will be in effect starting mid-December. For exact dates and roads, refer to this Motor Vehicle Use Map. Maps can be obtained at any of the Forest's three offices (located in Harrisburg, Vienna and Jonesboro). More information can also be accessed via the Shawnee NF website.



