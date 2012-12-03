Metropolis man arrested on drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Metropolis man arrested on drug charges

METROPOLIS, IL (KFVS) -

A Metropolis man was arrested after police found cannabis, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

Timothy E. Sims, 55, of Metropolis is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons offenses.

Metropolis Police executed a search warrant at 1:20 p.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of W. 11th Street.

Sims was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse says the arrest is important because of a recent rash of drug overdoses and overall drug problems occurring in the community.

Chief Masse expects more arrests in the future.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

