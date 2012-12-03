Bank robbery suspect tries to flee on bicycle - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bank robbery suspect tries to flee on bicycle

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: KFVS Multimedia journalist Arnold Wyrick)
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Marion man was arrested after a bank robbery Monday morning.

It happened at the MidCountry Bank at 1702 W. Boulevard at 10:54 a.m.

James Terrell "JT" Bateman, 21, of Marion was arrested.

Police say a male wearing a ski mask entered the bank and showed a gun.

A few minutes later, the suspect was spotted on a bicycle about one mile east of the bank.

Police say the suspect abandoned the bicycle and tried to run.

He was arrested by Marion Police officers and Williamson County Sheriff's deputies in the 200 block of E. Charles Street.

Police recovered and undisclosed amount of money.

The Marion Police Department's K-9 unit found the suspect's gun that he discarded during the foot pursuit in the 800 block of N. Madison Street.

According to the Williamson County State's Attorney Office, James Bateman's bond was set at $500,000. He was appointed a public defender. There was no plea entered during his first appearance.

All of the $10,000 plus in cash taken during the robbery was recovered.

Bateman has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 31.

