Argument between relatives leads to injuries, arrest

An argument between two relatives led to one man injured and another in custody on felony charges.

On Friday, Nov. 30 around 10:20 p.m., the Fulton County Sheriff's Office got a call from Russell Walker on State Route 925 in the Brownsville community.

Walker told dispatch that he was afraid there was going to be trouble at his home because his nephew, Charlie Walker, had called and told him he was on his way to settle an argument.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, before the deputies were able to get to Russell Walker's home, his wife called the dispatch center and said an ambulance was needed at that location. She stated that Russell Walker had been run over by the nephew Charlie Walker and was lying in the yard. She also told dispatch the truck had fled the scene toward Tennessee.

Russell Walker was taken to Parkway Regional Hospital for injuries.

The Obion County Sheriff's Office was able to locate and hold Charlie Walker for Fulton County to obtain a warrant. Charlie Walker signed a waiver of extradition and was taken to Fulton County Detention Center on Dec. 1 by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office and was held on charges for wanton endangerment, 1st degree and assault, 2nd degree.

Charlie Walker was held on a $2,500 cash bond. The case is still under investigation.

