Hickman, Ky. man faces new drug charges

Hickman, Ky. man faces new drug charges

HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) -

A Hickman, K. man is facing new drug charges after a Grand Jury sealed warrant indictment was served at his home. 

Lendell Gaston, 49, of Hickman, KY, was served with the warrant on Friday, Nov. 30 at around 9 p.m. by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. 

When deputies entered Gaston's home, the subject was placed under arrest and the Fulton County K-9 unit was brought in and found 17 individually wrapped crack cocaine rocks in the bottom of a plastic cup.

Gaston was then taken to the Fulton County Detention Center and was charged with the following charges stemming from the sealed Grand Jury indictment:

  • Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (less than 4 grams of cocaine)
  • Persistent felony offender
New charges against Gaston include:
  • Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (cocaine)
  • Trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense
  • Persistent felony offender
  • Probation violation (for a felony offense)
Gaston was held on a $50,000 bond on the grand jury indictment charges and $25,000 bond on the new drug charges.

