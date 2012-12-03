Hickman, Ky. man faces new drug charges

A Hickman, K. man is facing new drug charges after a Grand Jury sealed warrant indictment was served at his home.

Lendell Gaston, 49, of Hickman, KY, was served with the warrant on Friday, Nov. 30 at around 9 p.m. by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies entered Gaston's home, the subject was placed under arrest and the Fulton County K-9 unit was brought in and found 17 individually wrapped crack cocaine rocks in the bottom of a plastic cup.

Gaston was then taken to the Fulton County Detention Center and was charged with the following charges stemming from the sealed Grand Jury indictment:

Trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (less than 4 grams of cocaine)

Persistent felony offender

New charges against Gaston include:

Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense (cocaine)

Trafficking in a controlled substance, 2nd or greater offense

Persistent felony offender

Probation violation (for a felony offense) Gaston was held on a $50,000 bond on the grand jury indictment charges and $25,000 bond on the new drug charges.



