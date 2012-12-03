Cape Girardeau Salvation Army holds Tree of Lights event - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau Salvation Army holds Tree of Lights event

(Source: KFVS Multimedia journalist Crystal Britt) (Source: KFVS Multimedia journalist Crystal Britt)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Salvation Army Tree of Lights event was held Monday morning outside West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.

As of Monday morning, the Cape area Salvation Army was at 47% of its goal.

The organization hopes to raise $320,000 this year.

The funds are used not just during the holiday season, but all year long.

Major Ben Stillwell said the need this year is greater than ever.

This Thanksgiving the Salvation Army served a record 1,575 meals at its Cape location.

That's compared to 1,403 served last year.

At Monday's event, the lights on the tree outside the mall were turned on in hopes people will be reminded to be a shining light to those in need.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:08:08 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly