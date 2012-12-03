Firefighter killed battling Bartelso blaze

BARTELSO, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Illinois say a firefighter is dead after being struck by a fire truck while working to control a house fire.

Officials with the Sante Fe Fire Protection District say 45-year-old Timothy Jansen had been a volunteer firefighter for about 15 years.

Jansen was injured at the scene of a residential fire in Bartelso (bar-TEL'-soh) on Sunday night. He was rushed to a hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

Bartelso is about 45 miles east of St. Louis.

