Firefighter killed battling Bartelso blaze

BARTELSO, Ill. (AP) - Authorities in southwestern Illinois say a firefighter is dead after being struck by a fire truck while working to control a house fire.
Officials with the Sante Fe Fire Protection District say 45-year-old Timothy Jansen had been a volunteer firefighter for about 15 years.
Jansen was injured at the scene of a residential fire in Bartelso (bar-TEL'-soh) on Sunday night. He was rushed to a hospital where he later was pronounced dead.
Bartelso is about 45 miles east of St. Louis.
The Republican-controlled Kentucky Senate is preparing to reveal its two-year state spending plan.
Kentucky officials say researchers will experiment with a riverbed bubbler and sound system as an environmentally friendly way to block the spread of an invasive fish.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
