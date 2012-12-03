Car slams into Cape Girardeau home

A 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken to the hospital after he slammed his car into a Cape home.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the man hit a house on the corner of Good Hope and Henderson around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

He was treated for minor injuries, then arrested for suspicion of DWI, although police say alcohol wasn't involved in the impairment.

The driver's name is not being released.

No one inside the home was hurt in the crash.

