Car slams into Cape Girardeau home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Car slams into Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A 20-year-old Cape Girardeau man was taken to the hospital after he slammed his car into a Cape home.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department says the man hit a house on the corner of Good Hope and Henderson around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

He was treated for minor injuries, then arrested for suspicion of DWI, although police say alcohol wasn't involved in the impairment.

The driver's name is not being released.

No one inside the home was hurt in the crash.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

