Jackson teen injured in crash

A Jackson teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after her car ran off the road and hit a tree in Cape Girardeau County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says 19-year-old Venessa Oliphant crashed her car on County Road 620 about a mile north of Cape.

She was taken to the hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

Her car was totaled.

