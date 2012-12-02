Crews investigating fire in Stoddard County

Fire crews raced to the scene of a fire in Stoddard County Sunday night.

According to the Advance Police Department, firefighters got the call to County Road 207 south of Advance around 8:30 p.m. to a fire at a building once known as the "Old Slaughter House."

Someone driving by the fire called 911 and when fire crews arrived flames were shooting out of the building. Police tell us the windy conditions spread the flames causing the fire to get much worse than when crews arrived.

Despite the windy conditions, police tell Heartland News, volunteer firefighters with the Advance Fire Department were able to put the fire out within an hour and a half.

Police tell Heartland News that a backhoe was brought in to knock down the fire because flames were trapped in between the metal siding and the cinder blocks of the building.

The building is a total loss.

No word on a cause of fire, and police tell Heartland News the fire is not considered suspicious.

No one was hurt in the fire.

