Wheelchair rugby tournament in Perryville

Athletes Mike Schamburg of Perryville and Steven Reisenbichler of Biehle, are members of the wheelchair rugby team, the St. Louis Rugby Rams.

They participated in a two-day tournament this weekend at the Perry Park Gymnasium. The team includes players from St. Louis and surrounding areas, as well.

The St. Louis team won every game and made it to the finals Sunday but lost the title game. Shamburg made the All-Tournament team afterwards. He also says he is planning to try out for Team USA in December.

Six teams from around the country participated.

Donations helped to bring the tournament to town.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.