I-57 re-opens after train derailment

By: Lauren Keith

BENTON, IL -- Amazingly, no one received major injuries when a train derailed off an interstate overpass near Benton, Illinois, on Friday. Interstate traffic started flowing again smoothly by four o'clock Saturday afternoon, but the clean-up work caused many traffic jams throughout the day.

Crews worked through the night to move nearly 800 tons of coal off of the busy interstate, but there was still much to be done on Saturday. I-DOT crews shut both the north- and southbound lanes of traffic down at separate times, while rail workers made repairs to the overpass. "They're dropping pre made ties and rails and bolting them all together, and get it ready for rail traffic, but the rail company's main priority was getting this cleaned up and out of the way to get that highway back open," said Illinois State Police Trooper Mark Chaplan.

During that cleanup, traffic backed up for nearly three miles on I-57, starting at the West Frankfort exit. Cars filed in bumper to bumper on this interstate. While lane closures may have inconvenienced drivers a bit, rail crews say they did it for your safety. While they're working on this overpass, the crews say there is a chance debris could fall onto the interstate, and that's potential for someone to get hurt, if they were driving under the overpass. "Ultimately, we've got other small repairs and you can there's some guardrails damaged, but we'll be able to pick up our time better for the temporary repairs, and get some of those things done," said I-DOT Engineer Tom Zerussen.

Crews re-routed interstate traffic through the nearby town of Benton, and traffic along the downtown square was so jam packed, emergency disaster crews started directing traffic, there, too. "For the most part, they're very patient, very cooperative, but every now and then, you'll get someone who wants to nudge a bit, he's in a hurry, but for the most part they're very well-behaved," said ESDA member Jerry Clayton.