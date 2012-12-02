Chester is decorated for the holidays - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Chester is decorated for the holidays

Looking down the river at Chester (Source: Mike Mohundro) Looking down the river at Chester (Source: Mike Mohundro)
Craft Fair (Source: Mike Mohundro) Craft Fair (Source: Mike Mohundro)
Evergreen Park (Source: Mike Mohundro) Evergreen Park (Source: Mike Mohundro)
CHESTER, IL (KFVS) -

Chester, Illinois is decorated for the holidays.

Chester's  traditional Christmas on the River celebration started Friday.  The 24th annual festival is from Friday- Sunday.

The theme for the weekend was "A Christmas Carol."

Smith's Landing on the Chester Riverfront has been decorated for the Holiday season.  It is sponsored and decorated by the Chester Beautification Commission.

Horse drawn carriage rides, Christmas tree displays, a quilt show, a traditional community Christmas concert, Santa and were just part of the three day celebration.

Organizers say proceeds from the three-day event go back to the Christmas on the River Committee for the event next year.

