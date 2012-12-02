2 killed after rollover crash in Saline County

Two people were killed in a traffic crash in Saline County on Saturday evening.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to the preliminary traffic crash investigation by state police, Deana L. Smith was driving a Chevrolet Blazer southbound on Illinois 145, just south of Reynolds Cemetery Road, and lost control of her vehicle striking the east guardrail.

Troopers say after the vehicle's initial impact with the guardrail, she overcorrected causing the vehicle to go into a spin. The vehicle then left the east side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and rolled. The passenger, Darryl G. Smith, was ejected from the vehicle.

Deana Smith, 49, of Stonefort, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County Coroner's Office.

Darryl Smith, 50, of Stonefort, was airlifted by LifeFlight to St. Mary's Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, where he later died.

The crash is still under investigation.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the scene by the Saline County Sheriff's Department, Carrier Mills Fire Department, Harrisburg Fire Department, Saline County EMS, Saline County Coroner's Office and Bishop's Towing.

