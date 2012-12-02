Piedmont man faces felony charges following ATV crash

A Piedmont man is in trouble with the law following an ATV crash near Van Buren.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 9 p.m. Saturday on County Road 319 ten miles east of town.

Troopers say 64-year-old Daniel Starks was operating the 2009 Polaris Sportsman ATV when it ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

According to Trooper M. Philpott, Starks was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries. He was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment.

Starks now faces felony charges for driving while intoxicated (DWI), driving on a revoked driver's license (second offense) and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.