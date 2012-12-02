Heartland Cooks - 12/2 Carmel Monkey Breads - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

This week's Heartland Cooks recipe comes from Shirlene Hecht, a member of the KFVS family. Shirlene works tirelessly every year to put together our annual Holiday Cookbook, so we thought it was only fitting we use her recipe from this year's edition as our first recipe on this new Weekend Breakfast Show segment.

Grands Monkey Carmel Breads

  • 1/3 cup butter or margarine, melted
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 10.2-ounce can (5-count) Pillsbury® Grands!® refrigerated biscuits

In bowl, mix butter and brown sugar; spoon 2 teaspoons mixture into each of 10 greased regular-size muffin cups. Cut each biscuit into 8 pieces. Place biscuit pieces and granulated sugar in bowl; toss to coat. Place 4 pieces dough in each muffin cup. Bake at 350° 18 to 21 minutes or until golden brown. Cool 1 minute; turn upside down. Serve warm.

If you have a recipe you'd like to show off, we want to hear from you. Send Carly or Jaime an e-mail with your recipe. You share the recipe and we'll do the cooking!

