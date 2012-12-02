Illinois health care network gets $1.3M in funds

Three Illinois non-profit organizations will share $1.3 million in federal funding to help improve a network for sharing clinical and administrative data among health care providers.

The work will focus on underserved areas of the state.

The funds will be used to implement the Illinois Health Information Exchange. The network is designed to foster better care coordination among providers and reduce medical errors and duplicative tests.

It's also aimed at controlling health care costs and improving treatment outcomes.

Gov. Pat Quinn announced the funding award on Saturday.

He called it "a critical part of our efforts to transform our health care system into one that focuses on wellness and keeping people healthy through better preventive care."

