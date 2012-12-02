Health officials urge residents to get flu shots

State health officials are urging Illinois residents to get flu shots.

Doing so, they say, doesn't just benefit the person getting vaccinated; it also protects others by limiting the spread of the flu.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is making that announcement at the start of National Influenza Vaccination Week.

Flu season typically runs from October to May, with the peak around January.

Department of Public Health Director Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck is urging people to get vaccinated before the season's holiday parties and family gatherings.

The department recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.